Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 41% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $41,526.72 and approximately $9,461.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

