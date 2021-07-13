VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Shares Up 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 32,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 146,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Company Profile (NYSE:VPCC)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.