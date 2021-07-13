Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP lowered its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,529 shares during the quarter. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 82.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 834,580 shares in the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth $7,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 171.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 68.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,443,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,296,000 after buying an additional 584,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock valued at $90,109,031. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.14. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

