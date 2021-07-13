Vyant Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm Buys 5,000 Shares

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

