VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:VYNE) Director Purchases $45,000.00 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VYNE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,970. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.