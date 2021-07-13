W Resources (LON:WRES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.80

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 142813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.91.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.