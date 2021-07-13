Wagerr Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $840.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00285985 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,254,528 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.