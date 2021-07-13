Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.