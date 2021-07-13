Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $46,699,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Booking by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,200.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,272.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

