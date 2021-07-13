Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,134 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Walmart worth $510,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.82. 288,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $394.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

