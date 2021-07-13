Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $99.92 million and $2.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035354 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00258907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,336,859 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

