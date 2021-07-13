Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,737 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.86% of Waste Connections worth $242,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 322.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 117.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. 14,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,405. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

