Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters stock opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $371.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.