Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WSBF) COO Sells $113,833.52 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52.

NYSE WSBF opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

