Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,955,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

