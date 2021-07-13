Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mears Group (MER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mears Group (LON: MER):

6/29/2021 – Mears Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Mears Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of MER opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. Mears Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.50.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

