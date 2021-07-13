Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):

7/6/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.50.

7/6/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

7/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

7/5/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

Shares of CAS opened at C$15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

