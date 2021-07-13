Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Serco Group (SRP)

Serco Group (LON: SRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/2/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/28/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
LON SRP traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 145.80 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,113. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).
