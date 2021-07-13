West Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling Sells 5,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00.

WTBA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 25,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,289. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $29.90.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

