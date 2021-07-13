Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of WAL opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.