Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WNARF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNARF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. Western Areas has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

