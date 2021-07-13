Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 1,860.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IGI remained flat at $$21.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

