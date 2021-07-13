Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.