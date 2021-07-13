WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.73% of WestRock worth $1,485,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

