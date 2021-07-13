Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.56.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM traded up C$1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.28. 415,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,411. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6440588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.