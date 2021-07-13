Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $13,979,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,132.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.97. 9,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $134.22 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

