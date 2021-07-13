Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NYSE:WVVI) CEO Sells $236,672.00 in Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NYSE:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00.
WVVI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,576. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $16.54.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
