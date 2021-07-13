Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NYSE:WVVI) CEO Sells $236,672.00 in Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NYSE:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00.

WVVI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,576. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.