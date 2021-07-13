William E. Siwek Sells 2,130 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30.

TPI Composites stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

