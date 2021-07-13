William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) CEO Acquires $33,873.75 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

