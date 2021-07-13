Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Robert B. Mills Acquires 35,000 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00.

Shares of NYSE WLMS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

