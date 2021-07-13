Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Robert B. Mills Acquires 35,000 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00.
Shares of NYSE WLMS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
