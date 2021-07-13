Willis C. Lee Buys 14,850 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee acquired 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $16,335.00.
Shares of NYSE EMMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.