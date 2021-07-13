Willis C. Lee Buys 14,850 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee acquired 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $16,335.00.

Shares of NYSE EMMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

