Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 476.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. Wilmar International has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

