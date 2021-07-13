Winco (WCO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Winco coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Winco has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Winco has a market capitalization of $264,245.23 and $9.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00224929 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.00821608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Winco (WCO) is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. The official website for Winco is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io

