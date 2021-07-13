Wing (WING) Market Cap Achieves $34.81 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Wing has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and $43.25 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $19.80 or 0.00061186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00157763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.53 or 1.00348530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00958467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,882,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,757,971 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

