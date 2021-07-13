WINk Trading Up 5% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00282990 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

