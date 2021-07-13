Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE: WTT) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wireless Telecom Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wireless Telecom Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group -16.44% -3.80% -2.14% Wireless Telecom Group Competitors -11.00% 2,256.23% -2.09%

This table compares Wireless Telecom Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group $41.75 million -$8.09 million -38.67 Wireless Telecom Group Competitors $286.88 million $7.53 million -11.60

Wireless Telecom Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wireless Telecom Group. Wireless Telecom Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.45, suggesting that their average share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wireless Telecom Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wireless Telecom Group Competitors 135 489 891 38 2.54

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Wireless Telecom Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wireless Telecom Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Wireless Telecom Group competitors beat Wireless Telecom Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. It also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive system monitors for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. In addition, it offers power meters and sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. Further, it provides noise analyzers and signal generators; embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long-term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company serves wireless carriers, aerospace and defense companies, military and government agencies, satellite communication companies, network equipment manufacturers, tower companies, semiconductor companies, system integrators, neutral host providers, medical device manufacturers, and other technology companies. It markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, Holzworth, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

