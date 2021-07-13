WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.28. 160,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 677% from the average session volume of 20,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.