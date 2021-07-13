WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

DGRS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06.

