Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Trading 3.2% Higher

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.39.

About Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Wizard Brands Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses.

