Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,821.86 ($63.00).

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIZZ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,619 ($60.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,765.60. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

