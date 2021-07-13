Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

