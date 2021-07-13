Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.82

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.25, with a volume of 5538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

