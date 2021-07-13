Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0528 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $424,591.66 and $77,335.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,400.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.37 or 0.05859071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.85 or 0.01413082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00394648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00135709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00612066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00417406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00311743 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

