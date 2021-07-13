World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0319 on Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. World Token has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $84,903.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,669,932 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

