Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,466.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Wownero has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $14,466.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

