WOWswap Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00016645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $49,128.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00153189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,478.85 or 0.99994163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00932693 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.