Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.40 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $32,522.30 or 1.00127940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.40 billion and approximately $145.62 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00035460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007118 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 196,675 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

