Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $295.80 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $295.80 or 0.00928862 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $305.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00152858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,693.99 or 0.99525452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,429,870 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.