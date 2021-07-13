Wrapped NXM Price Down 11.1% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.74 or 0.00167019 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $91.80 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00885388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

