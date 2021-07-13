Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,060.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wright Investors’ Service stock remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184. Wright Investors’ Service has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.
About Wright Investors’ Service
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.